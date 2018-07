As America Turns A Year Older, Poll Finds Patriotism Has Slipped A Bit NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Gallup Editor in Chief Frank M. Newport about a new poll that finds, for the first time, that less than half of Americans are extremely proud of their citizenship.

Audio will be available later today.