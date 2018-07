Encore: For 'God Bless America,' A Long Gestation And Venomous Backlash Robert Siegel talks to Sheryl Kaskowitz about her book about the song "God Bless America" Kaskowitz shows how the early popularity of the Irving Berlin song, which debuted in 1938, reflected pre-war anxiety and sparked a surprising anti-Semitic and xenophobic backlash.

Encore: For 'God Bless America,' A Long Gestation And Venomous Backlash

Robert Siegel talks to Sheryl Kaskowitz about her book about the song "God Bless America" Kaskowitz shows how the early popularity of the Irving Berlin song, which debuted in 1938, reflected pre-war anxiety and sparked a surprising anti-Semitic and xenophobic backlash.