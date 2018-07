Zero-Sum Tactics That Built Trump Inc. Could Backfire With World Leaders NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with David Honig, who teaches negotiations at Indiana University's Robert H. McKinney School of Law, about how President Trump has employed a technique called "distributive bargaining," and how that can backfire in world affairs.

Zero-Sum Tactics That Built Trump Inc. Could Backfire With World Leaders Zero-Sum Tactics That Built Trump Inc. Could Backfire With World Leaders Zero-Sum Tactics That Built Trump Inc. Could Backfire With World Leaders Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with David Honig, who teaches negotiations at Indiana University's Robert H. McKinney School of Law, about how President Trump has employed a technique called "distributive bargaining," and how that can backfire in world affairs. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor