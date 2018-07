America's Next Top Rest Stop: An App Compiles The Best Gas Station Bathrooms Millions of Americans are hitting the roads for the holiday. With road trips come pit stops, and fuel price tracker Gas Buddy has compiled a list of the best bathrooms using user reviews.

America's Next Top Rest Stop: An App Compiles The Best Gas Station Bathrooms America's Next Top Rest Stop: An App Compiles The Best Gas Station Bathrooms America's Next Top Rest Stop: An App Compiles The Best Gas Station Bathrooms Audio will be available later today. Millions of Americans are hitting the roads for the holiday. With road trips come pit stops, and fuel price tracker Gas Buddy has compiled a list of the best bathrooms using user reviews. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor