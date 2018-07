The Name Behind This Year's Most Popular Album? P.T. Barnum The soundtrack to the movie The Greatest Showman is outselling Kanye West, Taylor Swift and Justin Timberlake this year. Critic Rob Harvilla, who reviewed the album for The Ringer, explains its success.

The Name Behind This Year's Most Popular Album? P.T. Barnum The Name Behind This Year's Most Popular Album? P.T. Barnum The Name Behind This Year's Most Popular Album? P.T. Barnum Audio will be available later today. The soundtrack to the movie The Greatest Showman is outselling Kanye West, Taylor Swift and Justin Timberlake this year. Critic Rob Harvilla, who reviewed the album for The Ringer, explains its success. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor