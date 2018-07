2 More In Britain Sickened By Nerve Agent Used Against Ex-Russian Spy British police say a couple who were found gravely ill on Saturday had been poisoned with the same nerve agent that was used in an attack earlier this year on a former Russian spy and his daughter.

British police say a couple who were found gravely ill on Saturday had been poisoned with the same nerve agent that was used in an attack earlier this year on a former Russian spy and his daughter.