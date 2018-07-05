LeBron James' Departure Upsets Cleveland Cavaliers Fan

The fan wanted to burn LeBron's jersey — he laid it on a paper beer case and dumped fuel on it. He then reached in with a match, and ended up setting himself on fire. Reports say he'll be okay.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Cleveland Cavaliers fans took this departure of LeBron James better than last time - they were furious when he left Cleveland years ago; his departure for LA met resignation - except for a man who tried to set a LeBron jersey on fire. He laid the jersey on a paper beer case dumped in fuel from his weed eater, reached in with a match and set himself on fire. The New York Post says he wasn't seriously hurt, but the video looks painful. It's MORNING EDITION.

