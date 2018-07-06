Zoo Offers Toys R Us Mascot Geoffrey The Giraffe A Job

The San Antonio Zoo wants to make Geoffrey an ambassador for giraffe conservation. The zoo says he could bring himself back from extinction, securing a future for himself and his non-cartoon friends.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. One of America's iconic toy stores recently closed, which means one of America's favorite mascots is out of a job - Geoffrey the Giraffe. The cartoon Toys R Us mascot was photographed rolling a tiny green suitcase out of an empty store. It's heartbreaking, but he's got a job offer. The San Antonio Zoo wants to make Geoffrey an ambassador for giraffe conservation. He could bring himself back from extinction and help his non-cartoon friends.

