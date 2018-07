Congress Calls On VA To Study Medical Marijuana To Treat PTSD In California, where marijuana is legal under state law, veterans are advocating for its use to treat service-related disorders such as PTSD and chronic pain.

Congress Calls On VA To Study Medical Marijuana To Treat PTSD Congress Calls On VA To Study Medical Marijuana To Treat PTSD Congress Calls On VA To Study Medical Marijuana To Treat PTSD Audio will be available later today. In California, where marijuana is legal under state law, veterans are advocating for its use to treat service-related disorders such as PTSD and chronic pain. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor