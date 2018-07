Army Discharges Immigrants Promised A Path To Citizenship, AP Reports Some immigrants who are U.S. Army reservists and recruits were promised a path to citizenship for their service. Now some of them are being abruptly discharged.

Army Discharges Immigrants Promised A Path To Citizenship, AP Reports