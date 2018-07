Next Justice Could Change Supreme Court Views Of Same-Sex Marriage Noel King talks to Maureen Holland, who argued a landmark high court case guaranteeing same-sex couples the right to marry, about whether the next justice could curtail benefits of same-sex marriage.

Next Justice Could Change Supreme Court Views Of Same-Sex Marriage Next Justice Could Change Supreme Court Views Of Same-Sex Marriage Next Justice Could Change Supreme Court Views Of Same-Sex Marriage Audio will be available later today. Noel King talks to Maureen Holland, who argued a landmark high court case guaranteeing same-sex couples the right to marry, about whether the next justice could curtail benefits of same-sex marriage. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor