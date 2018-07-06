Elvis Costello Cancels European Tour Dates To Recover From Cancer Surgery

Enlarge this image toggle caption Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Little Kids Rock Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Little Kids Rock

Elvis Costello has canceled his remaining European tour dates through July 16 to recover from surgery of an "aggressive cancerous malignancy," according to a statement on his website.

The 63-year-old's cancer was defeated six weeks ago after surgery, according to the statement, and Costello was "elated and relieved" the European tour would be able to continue. Last week Costello initially canceled two dates for medical reasons after "some surgery."

At that time, the announcement did not specifically name the diagnosis, but in the new statement Costello suggests it was a cancer affecting primarily men: "Gentleman, do talk to your friends — you'll find you are not alone — seek your doctor's advice if you are in doubt."

Costello was advised it would take three to four weeks to recover from the surgery. But the singer says, "it was impossible to judge how this advisory would line up with the demands on a traveling musician, playing 90-minute to 2-hour plus performances. I was almost fooled into thinking that normal service had been resumed."

Six dates in the United Kingdom, Croatia, Austria, Norway and Sweden were canceled.

Costello still has a tour slated for November and December, which will promote a new Elvis Costello & The Imposters' album, which is planned for release in October.

"We will return at the soonest opportunity to play that music, and your favourite songs that still make sense to us all," Costello says.