Weekly Wrap: "In The Balance."

NPR's Sarah McCammon — Sam's partner from the campaign days — is back as our guest host to wrap up Fourth of July week. She is joined by Kimberly Adams from Marketplace and NPR political reporter Danielle Kurtzleben to talk about the record-low number of Americans who are proud to be American. They get into why that is and where our American values of diversity and inclusion are headed. Plus, who's hurting and who's benefiting from tariffs, the resignation of Scott Pruitt, and waiting for the next Supreme Court Justice nominee. We finish up with the best things that happened to listeners all week. Hit up samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with reacts!