Weekly Wrap: "In The Balance." It's Friday: NPR's Sarah McCammon hops in the stu' for Sam this fourth of July weekend with NPR Political Reporter Danielle Kurtzleben (@titonka) and Marketplace Senior Reporter Kimberly Adams (@KA_Marketplace). They also chat about Scott Pruitt, trade wars, and American identity. Get tickets for our live show in LA on July 30 with John Cho and Aneesh Chaganty at nprpresents.org.
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

NPR's Sarah McCammon — Sam's partner from the campaign days — is back as our guest host to wrap up Fourth of July week. She is joined by Kimberly Adams from Marketplace and NPR political reporter Danielle Kurtzleben to talk about the record-low number of Americans who are proud to be American. They get into why that is and where our American values of diversity and inclusion are headed. Plus, who's hurting and who's benefiting from tariffs, the resignation of Scott Pruitt, and waiting for the next Supreme Court Justice nominee. We finish up with the best things that happened to listeners all week. Hit up samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with reacts!

Three-year-old Daisy, a Dachshund Terrier, is adorned with US flag colours awaiting a parade in San Gabriel, California on July 4, 2018.

