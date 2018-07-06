Accessibility links
Lonely Planet: Maureen & Tony Wheeler In 1972, Maureen and Tony Wheeler bought a beat-up car and drove from London "as far east as we could go." They wound up in Australia, by way of Afghanistan, India and Thailand. Their notes on how to travel on a shoestring became a book, which grew into Lonely Planet — the largest travel guide publisher in the world. PLUS in our postscript "How You Built That," an update with Melanie Colón, a frustrated renter who created an easier way to communicate with noisy neighbors, called Apt App. (Original broadcast date: May 8, 2017)
Maureen & Tony Wheeler created Lonely Planet after a life-changing trip from the UK to Australia by way to Afghanistan, India and Thailand.
Andrew Holder for NPR
How You Built That

An update with Melanie Colón, a frustrated renter who created an easier way to communicate with noisy neighbors, called Apt App.

How You Built That: Apt App

