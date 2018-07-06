Lonely Planet: Maureen & Tony Wheeler

In 1972, Maureen and Tony Wheeler bought a beat-up car and drove from London "as far east as we could go."

They wound up in Australia, by way of Afghanistan, India and Thailand.

Their notes on how to travel on a shoestring became a book, which grew into Lonely Planet — the largest travel guide publisher in the world.

