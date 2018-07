U.S. Army Discharges Immigrant Soldiers Seeking Citizenship NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Margaret Stock, who helped create the Military accessions vital to national interest (MAVNI), an immigration recruitment program. Stock talks about the immigrants who joined the U.S. military in hopes for citizenship, but are being discharged instead.

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Margaret Stock, who helped create the Military accessions vital to national interest (MAVNI), an immigration recruitment program. Stock talks about the immigrants who joined the U.S. military in hopes for citizenship, but are being discharged instead.