GOP Senators Spend July 4 In Moscow A group of Republican Senators marked July 4th in Moscow, on a trip intended to deliver a warning to Russian President Valdimir Putin not to meddle in the 2018 midterm elections. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Sen. Jerry Moran, Republican of Kansas, who participated in the visit.

