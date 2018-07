Scarlett Johansson Faces Backlash Over Film Role As Transgender Man Scarlett Johansson has received backlash for being cast as a transgender man in the upcoming film "Rub and Tug." NPR's Ailsa Chang talks to Evan Urquhart of Slate about the controversy.

