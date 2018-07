China, U.S. Plunge Into Trade War The U.S. has entered into a trade war with China. The U.S. has imposed 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods, including electronics, robotics and engine parts, but not popular consumer goods such as mobile phones. China retaliated with tariffs of equal amount on U.S. agricultural products, such as soybeans, wheat and beef.

China, U.S. Plunge Into Trade War China, U.S. Plunge Into Trade War China, U.S. Plunge Into Trade War Audio will be available later today. The U.S. has entered into a trade war with China. The U.S. has imposed 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods, including electronics, robotics and engine parts, but not popular consumer goods such as mobile phones. China retaliated with tariffs of equal amount on U.S. agricultural products, such as soybeans, wheat and beef. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor