Highest-Ranking Rebublican Woman Faces Tough Re-Election Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is the highest-ranking Republican woman in Congress. She's facing a tough re-election battle, as many GOP women plan to leave the House already.

Highest-Ranking Rebublican Woman Faces Tough Re-Election Highest-Ranking Rebublican Woman Faces Tough Re-Election Highest-Ranking Rebublican Woman Faces Tough Re-Election Audio will be available later today. Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is the highest-ranking Republican woman in Congress. She's facing a tough re-election battle, as many GOP women plan to leave the House already. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor