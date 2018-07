U.K.'s Theresa May Orders Retreat To Finalize Brexit Terms With less than a year before the U.K. leaves the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May takes her cabinet on a retreat, hoping to agree on a approach to negotiating the terms of Brexit.

Audio will be available later today. With less than a year before the U.K. leaves the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May takes her cabinet on a retreat, hoping to agree on a approach to negotiating the terms of Brexit.