The National Security Rationale The National Security Rationale The National Security Rationale Audio will be available later today. President Trump is not the first commander in chief to invoke national security as grounds for implementing controversial policies. But Trump has used that rationale more and for a wider array of actions. As tariffs kick in against imports from longtime allies and Trump's latest travel ban gets upheld by the highest court, a look at how the national security card is being played.