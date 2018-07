The 'Nanette' Conversation "Have you seen Nanette?" is the question on everyone's lips and phone screens this summer. Hannah Gadsby's stand-up special doesn't hold back — and might change standup comedy as we know it.

The 'Nanette' Conversation The 'Nanette' Conversation The 'Nanette' Conversation Audio will be available later today. "Have you seen Nanette?" is the question on everyone's lips and phone screens this summer. Hannah Gadsby's stand-up special doesn't hold back — and might change standup comedy as we know it. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor