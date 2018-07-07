Wait Wait Jr. Overture

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

So just a few months ago, after years of requests, we did a special show just for kids and their families at the Athenaeum Theatre in Chicago. And it was a big deal. For example, for the very first time, our show had an overture.

(SOUNDBITE OF DRUMROLL)

BILL KURTIS: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, it's WAIT WAIT JR. And here is your host, Peter Sagal.

SAGAL: (Singing) Radio show - we're a good, old-fashioned radio show, WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME. We'll make some jokes about stuff in the news.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: (Singing) With Bill Kurtis, too.

KURTIS: That's me.

SAGAL: (Singing) And panelists.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Hey, guys.

MO ROCCA: Well, hey there, Paula.

MAZ JOBRANI: Hi, everybody.

SAGAL: (Singing) Now Junior, too.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: That's me.

SAGAL: (Singing) 'Cause childish jokes are the best we can do - do.

KURTIS: (Laughing) He said doo-doo.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: (Singing) Radio show - we're good in traffic. We're a radio show.

(SOUNDBITE OF CAR HORN HONKING)

SAGAL: (Singing) What did Trump just say? Headlines and studies and news you can't use. Is that Neil Patrick Harris?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: It is.

KURTIS: I'm Bill Kurtis. (Singing) I will review limericks.

SAGAL: And that's not all. There's always lots of guests.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Great. The gang's all here.

ALL: (Singing) Radio show.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

ALL: (Singing) We're a good, old-fashioned radio show.

(SOUNDBITE OF CAR HORN HONKING)

ALL: (Singing) WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME. We'll make some jokes about stuff in the news - in the news.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.