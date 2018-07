Pro Athlete To Nun Ten years ago, Sister Rita Clare Yoches was playing professional football for the Detroit Demolition. NPR's Linda Wertheimer talks with her about her journey from pro athlete to nun.

Pro Athlete To Nun Religion Pro Athlete To Nun Pro Athlete To Nun Audio will be available later today. Ten years ago, Sister Rita Clare Yoches was playing professional football for the Detroit Demolition. NPR's Linda Wertheimer talks with her about her journey from pro athlete to nun. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor