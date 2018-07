Tariffs And The Soybean Business John Heisdorffer, president of the American Soybean Association, tells NPR's Linda Wertheimer he and his fellow farmers are concerned about the tariff war.

Tariffs And The Soybean Business Business Tariffs And The Soybean Business Tariffs And The Soybean Business Audio will be available later today. John Heisdorffer, president of the American Soybean Association, tells NPR's Linda Wertheimer he and his fellow farmers are concerned about the tariff war. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor