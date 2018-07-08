'Today Is D-Day': Operations Begin To Rescue Thai Boys From Cave

Operations to retrieve the 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand began Sunday morning, officials said.

"Today is D-Day," Gov. Narongsak Osattanakorn of the Chiang Rai region in Thailand said Sunday morning. He said the operation started at 10 a.m. local time, that it would take about 11 hours to remove the first boy from the cave and two divers would accompany each boy.

The governor said 13 foreign divers and five Thai navy SEALs would manage the extraction process.

The process is extremely risky, but officials say waters right now are at their optimal level inside the cave — and they're worried about the potential for more rains to fill the flooded caves even further.

"If we keep on waiting and the rains come in the next three or four days, our readiness will decrease," Narongsak said, according to The Associated Press.

The governor has called the rescue a "war with water and time."

Underscoring the risk, a former Thai elite navy diver died Friday morning after losing consciousness while returning from placing oxygen canisters in the cave.

Some of the boys do not know how to swim and none have used scuba gear before, though expert divers who have been with them in the last several days have been reportedly been giving the boys instructions on diving.

The boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach have been trapped in the complex cave system since June 23 by flooded passageways.

The hundreds of journalists that have been waiting outside the entrance to the cave have now been moved out and told to go to a different press center set up more than a mile and a half away as the rescue enters full swing.