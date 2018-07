A Pakistani Jew Wants To Travel To Israel NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with a Pakistani Jew, Fishel Benkhald, about his recent op-ed. It's his plea to travel to Israel for Passover, which is not permitted by the Pakistani government.

