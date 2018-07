A 63-Year-Old Lifeguard Bill Bower is the oldest tower lifeguard at Stewart Beach in Galveston, Texas. At 63, Bower is part of a growing national trend of senior citizens hired to patrol pools and beaches.

Bill Bower is the oldest tower lifeguard at Stewart Beach in Galveston, Texas. At 63, Bower is part of a growing national trend of senior citizens hired to patrol pools and beaches.