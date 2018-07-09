'Travel Issues' Keep DJ Khaled From London Festival

Instead of being in London, Khaled's Instagram feed showed him lounging in an infinity pool in Mexico. One festival-goer said by not showing, Khaled made her cry on her birthday.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It seems like this guy's everywhere, right?

(SOUNDBITE OF DJ KHALED SONG)

DJ KHALED: (Rapping) DJ Khaled.

GREENE: Well, not yesterday. A festival in London said he was a no-show because of travel issues, which, according to Khaled's Instagram feed, had him lounging in an infinity pool in Mexico. One festivalgoer said by not showing up, Khaled made her cry on her birthday. Well, DJ Khaled loves offering major keys to life. How about don't make fans cry on their birthdays? You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.