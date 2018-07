U.S. Soybeans Are A Prime Target For Chinese Tariffs David Greene talks to soybean farmer Michael Petefish, head of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association, about how farmers are preparing to take the hit from Chinese tariffs.

U.S. Soybeans Are A Prime Target For Chinese Tariffs Business U.S. Soybeans Are A Prime Target For Chinese Tariffs U.S. Soybeans Are A Prime Target For Chinese Tariffs Audio will be available later today. David Greene talks to soybean farmer Michael Petefish, head of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association, about how farmers are preparing to take the hit from Chinese tariffs. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor