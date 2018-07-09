Al Roker on 'Ruthless Tide'

Enlarge this image toggle caption Bettmann Archive Bettmann Archive

Al Roker is the longtime weatherman on NBC's Today Show. That you know. But you may not know the story behind his latest book, Ruthless Tide, which chronicles the deadliest flood in US history.

It took place in 1889 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, then a booming steel town. Steel and coal magnates from nearby Pittsburgh built a private club upstream from the town, where a shoddy dam held back a man-made lake. Late May in 1889, torrential rains flooded the lake, and the dam gave way, releasing 20 million tons of water. That 'ruthless tide' flowed southwest, wiping out everything in its path — travelling 40 miles per hour and swelling as high as 60 feet.

The story of that flood, Roker says, contains lessons about climate change, greed, regulation, American infrastructure, and the power of nature — at a time when we may be 'doomed' to repeat the mistakes that led to it.

— Kumari Devarajan

Interview highlights

On why he wanted to write a book about the Johnstown flood, and why it matters today

Ruthless Tide The Heroes and Villians of the Johnstown Flood, America's Astonishing Gilded Age Disaster by Al Roker Hardcover, 305 pages | purchase close overlay Buy Featured Book Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

When I started looking at it, I thought, 'My God, this was this was horrific. I can't even imagine living through this.' But what really struck me was we are at a point now, nearing some one-hundred thirty years later, where we are doomed to make the same mistakes. We're we are all at once relaxing or repealing environmental protections, zoning ordinances, and protections and building codes. All these things are are being taken down or weakened just as we are becoming more susceptible to extreme weather.

On his favorite hero of the Johnstown flood, Red Cross founder Clara Barton

Up until this point in this time in our country's history—you've got to remember, this 1889 — there were still a lot of people alive who had fought the Civil War, and the Red Cross was mostly dealing with helping returning veterans, soldiers, folks like that. But here was an opportunity. Clara Barton saw that this was the biggest disaster that had befallen this country at this point. It was in all the newspapers. And she saw an opportunity that she could help — that her organization could help. They had the skills. They had the know-how.

And you know, look, at that time, [it was a] very chauvinist society. She came in, and the guys in charge thought 'oh, what can we do to help this woman?' She says, 'No no, I'm here to help you.' And in no time, her army — people who came in from Philadelphia, from New York — all got together and came in and formed hospitals, tent cities, commissaries, warehouses with clothing and supplies. And it was the template, really, for what would become the greatest and most well-known relief organization not just in the country, but internationally. And I think out of something so terrible, that something that to this day is saving life upon life and helping people is pretty amazing.

Enlarge this image toggle caption PR PR

On what we can do today to prevent a disaster like the Johnstown flood

I think people are ignoring industries that could alleviate problems [like] Johnstown. You know, when we talk about mining and we talk about certain fossil fuel exploration— all these these folks who work in our coal industry, which by the way is not a healthy industry from the coal miner standpoint. If you can move those people [...] retrain them and get them into solar and clean energy, wind power, things like that — which are going to just continue to grow and not have a detrimental effect on the environment.

On his own father, who taught him to be positive (which he usually is)

My dad was a New York City bus driver, and he always had a great attitude. He knew his customers as passengers. He eventually worked his way into management, but he was always upbeat. He was always positive. And that's who I try to be. [My job] is a terrific gig. I get to go places and do things I never ever dreamed possible. And so there's no reason to be ticked off.

...

A couple of years ago, my daughter who's nineteen now — she was like fifteen, sixteen. And she didn't do something, and I don't even remember what it was, but I just kind of let into her. I just was yelling at her. And all of a sudden she burst into tears, and she goes, 'This isn't fair! America only sees the happy Al Roker! They don't see this Al Roker. I said, 'Well, if America didn't clean their room, this is the Al Roker they'd see. Clean it up!'