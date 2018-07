How Phoenix Is Trying To Keep People Cool As Temperatures Rise As the climate warms, temperatures are spiking and heat waves are more frequent. Phoenix — one of the country's hottest cities — aims to be a model in figuring out how to keep people cool.

How Phoenix Is Trying To Keep People Cool As Temperatures Rise Environment How Phoenix Is Trying To Keep People Cool As Temperatures Rise How Phoenix Is Trying To Keep People Cool As Temperatures Rise Audio will be available later today. As the climate warms, temperatures are spiking and heat waves are more frequent. Phoenix — one of the country's hottest cities — aims to be a model in figuring out how to keep people cool. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor