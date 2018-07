Why Divorce Lawyers Are Advising Their Clients To Finalize Agreements Before 2019 NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with New York Times reporter Jim Tankersley, about people rushing to finalize divorces so they can deduct alimony payments before the new tax law kicks in.

