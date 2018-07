Ethiopia And Eritrea Declare End Of War Ethiopia and Eritrea formally restored relations today, 20 years after a border war killed an estimated 80,000 people. The restoration of ties ends a cold war that separated neighbors and families.

Ethiopia And Eritrea Declare End Of War Africa Ethiopia And Eritrea Declare End Of War Ethiopia And Eritrea Declare End Of War Audio will be available later today. Ethiopia and Eritrea formally restored relations today, 20 years after a border war killed an estimated 80,000 people. The restoration of ties ends a cold war that separated neighbors and families. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor