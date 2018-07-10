Divers Hope To Rescue Remaining Boys Trapped In Thai Cave

An elite team of Thai Navy SEALs and foreign rescue divers managed to bring another four boys out of a flooded cave system near the Thai-Myanmar border Monday, leaving five more to be taken out through a labyrinth of tight passages.

Operations to pump water out of the cave went on despite heavy rain showers on Sunday and Monday. But rescue officials were also worried about dwindling oxygen levels in the cave.

The head of the rescue mission, Acting Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, said 18 divers and a support team of 100 took nine hours in the second phase of rescues at the Tham Luang cave on Monday, as opposed to 11 hours on Sunday.

"We have more expertise than yesterday," he said.

The boys rescued so far are in good overall health despite spending two weeks in the dank cave system, Jesada Chokedamrongsuk, permanent secretary of the ministry of public health, told a news conference in Chiang Rai.

Jesada said the first four taken out are eating well.

However, another official, Thongchai Lertwilairatanapong, inspector general of the public health ministry, said initial blood tests "showed signs of infection."

The Associated Press reports that the families of the boys "were being kept at a distance because of fears of infection and the emaciated-looking boys were eating a rice-based porridge because they were still too weak to take regular food, authorities said."

Narongsak said that rescuers were resting and replenishing oxygen tanks to store along the treacherous route the remaining boys will take out of the cave.

The plan, he said, is to bring out the four boys and their coach on Tuesday if the weather cooperates.

"If the rain god helps us, then we may be able to work fast," the head of the rescue mission, Narongsak told reporters. "But if the rain god doesn't help, then it could be challenging."

The boys, ranging in age from 11 to 16 and their soccer coach set out to explore the cave on June 23, but became trapped after heavy rains flooded passages.

American billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk tweeted Monday that he had visited the cave and left behind a mini-sub rescue vehicle "in case it may be useful in the future."

Officials are hoping that the final phase of the rescue can be completed in four or five hours, Narongsak said, according to Thai Public Broadcasting.

Reuters reports that soccer's governing body, FIFA, has invited the boys to the World Cup final in Moscow on Sunday if they make it out in time.