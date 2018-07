Want A Creative Spark? Get To Know Someone From Another Culture We find comfort in the familiar, but do we find creativity? New research supports the claim that diverse teams are more innovative.

Want A Creative Spark? Get To Know Someone From Another Culture Want A Creative Spark? Get To Know Someone From Another Culture Want A Creative Spark? Get To Know Someone From Another Culture Audio will be available later today. We find comfort in the familiar, but do we find creativity? New research supports the claim that diverse teams are more innovative. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor