What's Next For The U.K. Government And Its Plan To Leave The EU Brexit strategy talks have pushed the government of British Prime Minister Theresa May to the brink. With high profile pro-Brexit officials stepping down from her government, what is the path forward?

What's Next For The U.K. Government And Its Plan To Leave The EU What's Next For The U.K. Government And Its Plan To Leave The EU What's Next For The U.K. Government And Its Plan To Leave The EU Audio will be available later today. Brexit strategy talks have pushed the government of British Prime Minister Theresa May to the brink. With high profile pro-Brexit officials stepping down from her government, what is the path forward? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor