Trump To Meet With NATO Allies In Brussels As President Trump travels to Europe for the NATO summit, former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Nicholas Burns talks to Rachel Martin about what is at stake.

Trump To Meet With NATO Allies In Brussels Trump To Meet With NATO Allies In Brussels Trump To Meet With NATO Allies In Brussels Audio will be available later today. As President Trump travels to Europe for the NATO summit, former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Nicholas Burns talks to Rachel Martin about what is at stake. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor