Buddy And Khalid Are 'Trippin" In The Heat Of The Summer

YouTube

Compton rapper Buddy taps R&B stalwart and RCA labelmate Khalid to deliver trance-inducing vocals on his new track "Trippin.'" The track drops in anticipation for the rhymer's upcoming album Harlan & Alondra, due out July 20, and finds the Pharrell-cosigned rapper parsing vivid imagery of succumbing to a narcotic-induced euphoria through rhyme and space.

"Off the sh*** when I'm in the studio/ Tripping on acid with rufio / Minds turn into kaleidoscopes / I think I'm going delusional," Buddy raps in the second verse.

Buddy's first emerged in 2014 with the project Idle Time where he enlisted distinguished features from Freddie Gibbs, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell, Kendrick Lamar and Robin Thicke. Idle Time introduced fans to his lucid West Coast cadence and sailing hooks that were indicative of an emerging artist to be reckoned with. Since then, he's collaborated with the likes of Nipsey Hussle, Chance The Rapper and even released a joint EP with Canadian producer Kaytranada last year titled Ocean & Montana.

So far this year, fans have heard Buddy forge house party anthems with Ty Dolla Sign in "Hey Up There" and "Black" featuring A$AP Ferg, setting up Harlan & Alondra to keep the summer mood afloat well after the season changes.

Harlan & Alondra is due out July 20 via RCA Records.