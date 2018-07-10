President Trump Pardons Ranchers Dwight And Steven Hammond Over Arson

President Trump signed full pardons on Tuesday for Oregon cattle ranchers Dwight Hammond, 76, and his son, Steven Hammond, 49, whose long-running dispute with the federal government ended with them going to prison for arson.

The Hammonds initially served time in jail after being sentenced in 2012, convicted of setting fire to land that was near their ranch. But after those sentences were found to fall short of federal five-year minimums, they were ordered to be sentenced again and serve the full terms.

Protesters who rallied to support the Hammonds included Ammon Bundy, who was part of the self-styled militia that in 2016 broke into the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon, beginning a standoff with the U.S. government over how it handles rangelands throughout the western states.