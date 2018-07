Many Paleontologists Today Are Part Of The 'Jurassic Park' Generation Paleontology is experiencing a golden age, with a new dinosaur species discovered every 10 days on average. Those inspired by the film Jurassic Park as children are now exiting Ph.D. programs and injecting the field with new talent.

Many Paleontologists Today Are Part Of The 'Jurassic Park' Generation Science Many Paleontologists Today Are Part Of The 'Jurassic Park' Generation Many Paleontologists Today Are Part Of The 'Jurassic Park' Generation Audio will be available later today. Paleontology is experiencing a golden age, with a new dinosaur species discovered every 10 days on average. Those inspired by the film Jurassic Park as children are now exiting Ph.D. programs and injecting the field with new talent. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor