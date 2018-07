Government Will Not Meet Deadline To Reunite Children Separated From Their Parents More than half of the families who were detained and separated were reunited Tuesday, but as many as 48 children remain in custody. A federal judge in San Diego heard from Justice Department lawyers on who has not been reunited, why, and what the new timeline is.

