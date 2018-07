President Trump Pardons Oregon Ranchers Convicted In 2012 Arson Case President Trump signed full pardons on Tuesday for Oregon ranchers Dwight Hammond Jr. and his son, Steven, whose imprisonment inspired an anti-government takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.

