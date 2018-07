Dallek's FDR Book Invites Comparisons To Trump's Presidency Presidential historian Robert Dallek, author of, Franklin D. Roosevelt: A Political Life, talks to Morning Edition's Steve Inskeep about the parallels between the presidencies of FDR and Donald Trump.

Dallek's FDR Book Invites Comparisons To Trump's Presidency Dallek's FDR Book Invites Comparisons To Trump's Presidency Dallek's FDR Book Invites Comparisons To Trump's Presidency Audio will be available later today. Presidential historian Robert Dallek, author of, Franklin D. Roosevelt: A Political Life, talks to Morning Edition's Steve Inskeep about the parallels between the presidencies of FDR and Donald Trump. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor