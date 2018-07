Listeners Want To Know More About NATO Rachel Martin talks to columnist and commentator Cokie Roberts, who answers listeners' questions about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, otherwise known as NATO.

Listeners Want To Know More About NATO Listeners Want To Know More About NATO Listeners Want To Know More About NATO Audio will be available later today. Rachel Martin talks to columnist and commentator Cokie Roberts, who answers listeners' questions about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, otherwise known as NATO. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor