Accessibility links
First Listen: Lori McKenna, 'The Tree' On Lori McKenna's new album The Tree, the beloved writer further cements her status as one of our foremost documentarians of domesticity.
NPR logo

First Listen: Lori McKenna, 'The Tree'

First Listen: Lori McKenna, 'The Tree'
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety

Review

First Listen: Lori McKenna, 'The Tree'

First Listen: Lori McKenna, 'The Tree'

Enlarge this image

Lori McKenna's The Tree comes out July 20. Becky Fluke/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Becky Fluke/Courtesy of the artist

Lori McKenna's The Tree comes out July 20.

Becky Fluke/Courtesy of the artist

Songs about the lead-up to family life – first dates and declarations of everlasting love — are a dime a dozen. There's also no shortage of songs that detail what happens when it all falls apart. It's rare, though, to hear about what happens in between; for many songwriters, singing about making babies seems to be more interesting than telling the truth about what it takes to raise one. Lori McKenna is no such songwriter. On her 11th album, The Tree, the beloved writer further cements her status as one of our foremost documentarians of domesticity.

While longtime McKenna listeners will already be familiar with these themes, The Tree is certainly no regurgitation of old ideas; she digs deeply into topics that could devolve into cliché in less capable hands. The album opens with "A Mother Never Rests," a simply rendered song about motherhood that captures a complex tangle of emotions in lyrics like, "Here's what I know / Even when I'm sleeping I'm still dreaming all about you." Writing about motherhood has deep roots in country music, and McKenna's latest contribution to the tradition ranks among its best.

The phrase "Here's what I know" is the leitmotif of "A Mother Never Rests," and it's clear from listening to the rest of The Tree that McKenna knows a lot. She peppers bits of wisdom across the album's 11 tracks, serving up sage snippets of advice without ever sounding saccharine. On "The Way Back Home," she offers, "If you feel like getting lost, think of the backyard you came from / that way you'll always know your way back home." Her buoyant take on "Happy People," a song she wrote with Hailey Whitters that landed on Little Big Town's 2017 LP The Breaker, posits that, "happy people don't cheat, happy people don't lie."

Lori McKenna

The Tree comes out July 20 via CN Records / Thirty Tigers.

On The Tree's first single, "People Get Old," McKenna manages to crystallize a lifetime's worth of hurt and happiness into just over three-and-a-half minutes. Like her best-known song "Humble and Kind," "People Get Old" presents hard-earned wisdom with homespun details, turning the image of an old Timex watch into a heartfelt meditation on youth, aging, and the ever-evolving relationships between parents and their children.

Other standouts include "You Won't Even Know I'm Gone," which offers a loving laundry list of ways McKenna cares for her family while she's on the road, and "Young and Angry Again," which, as its title suggests, is one of the album's punchier moments, adding some necessary, bittersweet complexity to the album's sense of nostalgia. "The Fixer" is a heart-wrenching glimpse at domesticity from the perspective of a man, as the titular "fixer" distracts himself with household tasks while caring for his sick wife.

McKenna recorded The Tree with Dave Cobb, who also produced its 2016 Grammy-nominated predecessor The Bird and The Rifle. While it's easy to focus only on McKenna's lyrics, her voice deserves a healthy dose of admiration, too. Accordingly, Cobb, whose arrangements can verge on grand (as on Ashley Monroe's lush Sparrow, for example), pulls back on The Tree, allowing McKenna's sturdy, emotive vocals plenty of breathing room.

Even for listeners who may not have the context of her earlier work, The Tree is proof that when McKenna says, "Here's what I know," you sit down, listen up and take plenty of notes. And there's one thing McKenna makes clear here that we already knew ourselves: She's an invaluable pillar of songwriting and growing ever stronger, just like that sturdy oak in your childhood backyard.

Lori McKenna

First Listen: Lori McKenna, 'The Tree'

01A Mother Never Rests

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    A Mother Never Rests
    Album
    The Tree
    Artist
    Lori McKenna
    Label
    CN Records / Thirty Tigers
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The Tree
Album
The Tree
Artist
Lori McKenna
Label
CN Records / Thirty Tigers
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02The Fixer

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    The Fixer
    Album
    The Tree
    Artist
    Lori McKenna
    Label
    CN Records / Thirty Tigers
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The Tree
Album
The Tree
Artist
Lori McKenna
Label
CN Records / Thirty Tigers
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03People Get Old

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    People Get Old
    Album
    The Tree
    Artist
    Lori McKenna
    Label
    CN Records / Thirty Tigers
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The Tree
Album
The Tree
Artist
Lori McKenna
Label
CN Records / Thirty Tigers
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04Young and Angry Again

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Young and Angry Again
    Album
    The Tree
    Artist
    Lori McKenna
    Label
    CN Records / Thirty Tigers
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The Tree
Album
The Tree
Artist
Lori McKenna
Label
CN Records / Thirty Tigers
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05The Tree

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    The Tree
    Album
    The Tree
    Artist
    Lori McKenna
    Label
    CN Records / Thirty Tigers
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The Tree
Album
The Tree
Artist
Lori McKenna
Label
CN Records / Thirty Tigers
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06You Won't Even Know I'm Gone

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    You Won't Even Know I'm Gone
    Album
    The Tree
    Artist
    Lori McKenna
    Label
    CN Records / Thirty Tigers
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The Tree
Album
The Tree
Artist
Lori McKenna
Label
CN Records / Thirty Tigers
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07Happy People

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Happy People
    Album
    The Tree
    Artist
    Lori McKenna
    Label
    CN Records / Thirty Tigers
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The Tree
Album
The Tree
Artist
Lori McKenna
Label
CN Records / Thirty Tigers
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08You Can't Break a Woman

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    You Can't Break a Woman
    Album
    The Tree
    Artist
    Lori McKenna
    Label
    CN Records / Thirty Tigers
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The Tree
Album
The Tree
Artist
Lori McKenna
Label
CN Records / Thirty Tigers
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

09The Lot Behind St. Mary's

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    The Lot Behind St. Mary's
    Album
    The Tree
    Artist
    Lori McKenna
    Label
    CN Records / Thirty Tigers
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The Tree
Album
The Tree
Artist
Lori McKenna
Label
CN Records / Thirty Tigers
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

10The Way Back Home

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    The Way Back Home
    Album
    The Tree
    Artist
    Lori McKenna
    Label
    CN Records / Thirty Tigers
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The Tree
Album
The Tree
Artist
Lori McKenna
Label
CN Records / Thirty Tigers
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

11Like Patsy Would

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Like Patsy Would
    Album
    The Tree
    Artist
    Lori McKenna
    Label
    CN Records / Thirty Tigers
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The Tree
Album
The Tree
Artist
Lori McKenna
Label
CN Records / Thirty Tigers
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety