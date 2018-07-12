Loudon Wainwright III On Mountain Stage

While many singer-songwriters have appeared on Mountain Stage, the show's host and co-founder Larry Groce notes in his "umpteenth" introduction of Loudon Wainwright III, "he is at the top of the heap. He's the best."

With his unmatched wit, wisdom and occasional worry, Wainwright adopts the perspective of a pet pulled apart by divorce ("Man and Dog"), observes the evolution of small-town Appalachia ("Harlan County"), and issues some insight to new parents ("Be Careful There's A Baby In The House").

In a song not heard in the radio broadcast, Wainwright covers "Ever Since The World Ended," by one of his heroes, Mose Allison. He closes with the powerful "The Middle Of the Night," a song about persevering through life's darker moments: "It's not the end of the world, it's just the middle of the night."

Set List