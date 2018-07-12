Giddyup Out Of The Office With Kacey Musgraves' 'High Horse'

The patron saint of roséwave and inspiration for our summertime sadness playlist herself Kacey Musgraves understands that office politics aren't easy. From your jerk of a boss to the righteous coworkers who seem to know everything, wouldn't it be wonderful to shoo away the stuck-up buzzkills that inhabit your drab workspace?

"High Horse," a disco-pop Song of the Summer contender from Musgraves' Golden Hour -- one of our favorite records of the year — now has a video that does just that.

In a nod to the classic movie 9 to 5, Musgraves, clad in tangerine, daydreams an escape from her stifling office and sleezy supervisor: a karaoke session under the shimmer of disco balls and neon light, bezdazzled microphone in hand. The kissoff bop becomes a way to blow off steam, and come 5 o'clock, Musgraves is ready to ride off into the sunset, oversized sunglasses and all.

Golden Hour is out now via MCA Nashville.