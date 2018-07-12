Israeli Graffiti Collective Paints U2's 'Love is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way'

Beck's remix of "Love is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way" doesn't change much about U2's song from last year's Songs of Experience. Instead, its thundering drums are emphasized with pulsing synths, effectively arena-sizing the most arena-rock of bands for younger ears.

U2 has teamed up with Broken Fingaz Crew, an Israeli graffiti collective who paints large-scale murals around the world (and previously worked on videos for "American Soul" and "Get Out Of Your Own Way"), to make a hybrid of claymation and its visually striking wall art, where a green man goes out to discover the world.

Songs of Experience is out now.