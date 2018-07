Trump Administration's Tariffs Starting To Trickle Down To Small Communities In the U.S. the aluminum and steel tariffs that the Trump administration proposed are starting to be felt in Alabama, the third largest state for auto exports. State officials are raising concerns about the tariffs, and that could put Alabama at odds with the president.

Trump Administration's Tariffs Starting To Trickle Down To Small Communities